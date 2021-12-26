Mixed precipitation leading to slippery roads

Published 1:46 pm Sunday, December 26, 2021

By Staff Reports

Image courtesy National Weather Service

Several crashes were reported Sunday night as mixed precipitation fell on the area, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Albert Lea area lasting until Monday morning.

The weather agency states a winter system could bring up to 5 to 7 inches of snow in central Minnesota, though smaller accumulations of up to 3 inches of snow are possible further south with a light glaze of ice.

Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Look for the latest road conditions at 511mn.org.

The advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday.

