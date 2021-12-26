Mixed precipitation leading to slippery roads
Published 1:46 pm Sunday, December 26, 2021
Several crashes were reported Sunday night as mixed precipitation fell on the area, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Albert Lea area lasting until Monday morning.
The weather agency states a winter system could bring up to 5 to 7 inches of snow in central Minnesota, though smaller accumulations of up to 3 inches of snow are possible further south with a light glaze of ice.
Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Look for the latest road conditions at 511mn.org.
The advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday.