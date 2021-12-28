More mixed precipitation likely today; bitter cold temperatures to move in

Another round of winter weather is expected to develop across Minnesota this morning and bring with it mixed precipitation for the Albert Lea area.

According to the National Weather Service, central Minnesota could receive 3 to 5 inches of snow from the storm system, while a freezing drizzle and up to 2 inches of snow are expected across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The weather agency has issued a winter weather advisory from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for north of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin and central Minnesota and east of Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota.

People should plan on slippery road conditions, particularly for the evening commute, and slow down and use caution while traveling.

Dangerously cold wind chills are expected to develop tonight with wind chill values falling to between 20 and 30 degrees below zero. Early morning wind chills could lead to frostbite in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin, the Weather Service states.

The bitter cold wind chills are expected to continue through the weekend.

The latest road conditions can be found at 511.mn.org.