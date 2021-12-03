Neil H. Larson, age 85, of Faribault and formerly of Albert Lea died on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Faribault Senior Living.

Private graveside services will be held for the family in Wisconsin at a later date.

Neil Howard, the son of Arnold and Erma Jean (Byrd) Larson was born on February 9, 1936, in Menomonie, WI. Following graduation he attended Stout University where he met his cherished bride. He married June Landon on October 12, 1957, in Lancaster WI. Through their 64 years together he made her his top priority and showered her with love and attention. Upon retirement, they enjoyed a decade of adventures and made many friends from across the country while living in Florida.

He was employed by Wilson – Farmstead in Albert Lea for over 26 years as a supervisor where he never missed a single day of work and was well respected for his home improvement skills and remarkable work ethic. “If you are going to do something, DO IT RIGHT!” was a common phrase in the Larson household.

A man of many talents, he loved to share stories and was well known for his “bad jokes.” He enjoyed learning and a good debate, gardening, sports, travel and Gunsmoke.

Blessed to have shared his life are his wife, June; three children, Stephen (and Cindy) Larson of Faribault, Nancee (and Thomas) Johnson of Fort Pierre, SD and Tyler Larson (and special friend Kari Lynn) of Faribault; eight grandchildren, Cara (and Jim) Dietz, Cassie (and Bimbo) Schwartz, Seth Larson, Andrew (and Brooke) Johnson, Daniel (and Lacy) Johnson, Jacob (and Tara) Johnson, Grayson Retzloff and Brianna Severson; six great-grandchildren, Emily, Sam, Will, Henry Dietz, and Benjamin and Clara June Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two siblings Marvin and Sharon; one great-granddaughter, Lilly Dietz.

