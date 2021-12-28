New COVID-19 cases reported across the area over long holiday weekend

The holiday weekend was not kind to southern Minnesota.

Freeborn County reported 58 new cases Tuesday with an additional six probable. That brings the total to 149 active cases. Four new residents were hospitalized.

In the county, the spread of new cases is as follows: four (newborns-4 year olds), five (5-9 year olds), four (10-14), two (15-19), 11 (20s), nine (30s), seven (40s), nine (50s), six (60s), three (70s), four (80s).

Mower County had the highest number of new cases, with 68 confirmed and an additional probable one. Steele County had 44 new cases and a probable one, while Waseca had 23 new cases.

Faribault had 10 new cases with one probable case.