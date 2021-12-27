New COVID-19 death reported in Steele County

Last week was not a good one for residents of Steele County, as a 60-64-year-old resident died from COVID-19 complications. Another 21 cases were confirmed with an additional probable case, according to data released Monday from health officials.

But it was Freeborn County that experienced the most new cases with 27 confirmed and another two probable. The following cases were reported: one (5-9 year old), one (10-14), two (15-19), nine (20s), one (30s), four (40s), three (50s), four (60s), one (70s), three *80s).

As of Monday afternoon, there were 153 active cases in the county. Since the start of the pandemic, 308 Freeborn residents have been hospitalized, and 51 people have died. And 6,244 cases have been reported since the start of COVID-19, with 77 of those cases being reinfections.

Mower County had 11 newly confirmed cases with another probable, while Faribault had 10 new cases. Waseca County had eight new cases with another two probable.

Data was through 4 a.m. Thursday. New cases from the holiday weekend will be reported Tuesday.