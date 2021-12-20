New COVID-19 death reported in Steele, Mower counties

Two new people have died from COVID-19, one in Steele County and another in Mower, according to the Minnesota Department of Health on Monday.

Freeborn County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and two more probable cases Monday, bringing the total number of COVID cases to 6,128 with 51 fatalities. Faribault reported 10 new cases, raising the total number of cases to 2,759 with 37 deaths.

Thirty-one new cases were reported in Steele. The county has reported 7,124 confirmed cases with 219 probable cases and 39 fatalities.

Mower County reported 26 new COVID cases. Over the pandemic, the county has reported 7,472 cases with an additional 254 probable cases. Fifty-one residents have died.

In Waseca, 11 cases were confirmed while an additional 16 were probable. The county has confirmed 3,961 cases since the start of the pandemic with an additional 226 suspected cases. Thirty-four residents have died.