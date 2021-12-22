New COVID deaths reported in Faribault, Mower counties

Two more people have died from COVID-19, one in Faribault County and the other in Mower County. Along with the fatalities, Mower reported 43 new cases Tuesday, while Faribault had another 20.

It was Steele County, however, that was the biggest victim Tuesday, which reported 68 new cases. By comparison, Freeborn had 48 new cases while Waseca had 16. None of them reported casualties from the pandemic.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, there are 128 active cases in the county.

The new cases included the following:

• 2 people between 0 and 4

• 2 people between 5 and 9

• 2 people between 10 and 14

• 2 people between 15 and 19

• 6 people in their 20s

• 11 people in their 30s

• 7 people in their 40s

• 7 people in their 50s

• 5 people in their 60s

• 1 person in their 70s

• 2 people in their 80s

• 1 person in their 90s