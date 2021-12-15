Organizations: First Lutheran Church Women

First Lutheran Church Women met at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. in Bethany Hall with prelude music provided by Cindy Gandrud. Co-president Diane Damerow welcomed everyone, and together the group read the FLCW Purpose. Donna Ludtke read devotions from the prayer book “Gift of Peace” and a meditation from Sara Young’s book “Jesus Calling.” This was followed by singing the hymn “I Love to Tell the Story.”

Business meeting:

Damerow called the business meeting to order.

1. The secretary’s minutes from the Oct. 13 meeting were approved, after noting the starting time for Holidays Ahead was changed to 9 a.m., by a motion from Bonnie Schneider and a second by Cheryl Moran. Motion carried.

2. Corresponding Secretary, Bonnie Trampel, read a letter from Mt. Caramel, suggesting a thank offering challenge. The fall news magazine was received from Ingham Okoboji.

New business:

1. Holidays Ahead posters are available for distribution. Damerow highlighted the Holidays Ahead events taking place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Set up was on Thursday, Nov. 18.

2. The programs for 2022 were reviewed, noting some of the day and time changes.

3. Gandrud shared a note from Marilyn Moe’s son, suggesting cards could be sent to her for her birthday on Nov. 24.

4. Thank offering was to take place at the December meeting.

The hymn “Holy, Holy, Holy” was sung while the offering was received, followed by the offering prayer given by Ludtke. The November drawing was won by Gandrud.

Damerow then introduced the program “Library at First Lutheran,” presented by Gandrud, Neva Mathison, Cheryl Moran and Ruth Noren. Gandrud, library chairperson, talked about the work the library committee does and the different types of books in the library. She also noted that bound copies of the church bulletins from 1963 on and bound copies of the church messengers from 1958 on are located in the library. Moran discussed the children’s section of the library, along with sharing several favorite children’s books. Mathison explained that they do buy some new books and accept gently used books. She shared two favorite series of books: Effie Wilder book series and Jan Karon book series. Noren shared several book titles from two favorite authors: Richard Paul Evans and Mitch Albom.

Thank yous were given to the usher/greeter Sheri Nicol and to hostess chairperson Kathy Olson and her committee of Mavis Bryson, Carol Colstrup, Nancy Fulfs and Judy Hoiseth.

Caring and Sharing Chairpersons Mary Carstens and Karen Hovde and their committee served four funerals in October.

The meeting closed with the Table Prayer and the Lord’s Prayer.