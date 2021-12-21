Pistol stolen and other reports

A 9 mm Sig Sauer P365 pistol was reported taken from a vehicle at 2:31 p.m. Monday at 724 Belmont St. The theft reportedly occurred over the weekend.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Deputies arrested James Allen Pierick, 71, on an arrest and detain hold at 5:12 p.m. Monday at 204 Hillcrest Drive in Clarks Grove.

2 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Keith Alexander Cooper, 66, on a local warrant at 7:15 p.m. Monday at 2019 E. Main St.

Police arrested Holly Marie Nelson, 38, on a local warrant at 10:01 p.m. Monday at 807 E. Ninth St.

2 cited for underage drinking

Police cited Kaden Patrik Ellingson, 18, for underage consumption after receiving a report of an alleged drunken driver at 1:57 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of 695th Avenue and 270th Street in Alden. One juvenile was also cited with possession of alcohol and underage consumption.