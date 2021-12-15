Police say crash involving West Fargo fire chief injured other driver

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A police report on a West Fargo crash that led to a misdemeanor charge against a fire chief reveals the accident seriously injured the driver of the other vehicle involved.

Mapleton Fire Chief Kayla Cross, who is also a battalion chief in Moorhead, Minnesota, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of refusing to take a blood alcohol test.

According to authorities, the chief was driving across a street onto an Interstate 94 entrance ramp when she collided with the other vehicle on Nov. 13. Police said it’s not known which driver had the right of way.

The report, which was not initially available, says the woman in the second vehicle was taken by ambulance to Sanford Medical Center with “serious injuries.” Cross was not injured.

Cross was cited and released from the scene. She was not taken to jail.

Mapleton Mayor Andrew Draeger said the city hasn’t decided what kind of action might be taken against Cross, if any.

Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli says Cross has been placed on leave.