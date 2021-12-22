Problems delay Minnesota vehicle registration stickers

ST. PAUL — Hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans who renew their vehicle registrations online or by mail might not get their 2022 stickers in time thanks to global supply chain disruptions.

Manufacturing company 3M typically produces the stickers but the company can’t get the paper it needs thanks to supply disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Department of Public Safety’s Driver and Vehicle Services Division Director Pong Xiong says some 52,000 registration renewals have been submitted and anticipates receiving another 320,000 additional renewals before the end of January.

But he noted that state databases are updated almost immediately whenever anyone who renews online or by mail, regardless of whether a sticker is issued.

He added, too, that drivers who renew in person at a license center can get pre-printed stickers on a different type of paper than 3M uses on the spot.