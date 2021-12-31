Robert “Bob” Jerome Guenther

Robert “Bob”, “Bobbie: Guenther was born on August 16, 1931, to Lincoln (Slick) and Thelma (Pierson) Guenther. He lived on a rural Alden farm in a 3-room house, until 7 years later he was to greet a baby brother, Douglas. He went to grade school, grades 1-8 at District 130.

He graduated from Alden High School class of 1949. Bob met his wife, at the A&W Root Beer stand. They married 1.5 years later. Robert held numerous professions, Wayne Motor Co., Lee Motors Ford, US Air Force, farming, Forney Welding, Olson Motors, Gordon Electric, Montgomery Ward and Metropolitan Insurance.

Bob was active in 4-H, Albert Lea Jaycees Freeborn Co Pheasant and Habitat, Post 56 American Legion, Alden Methodist and Albert Lea Methodist Church’s and Elks and Eagles clubs. He enjoyed entering items at the Freeborn Co Fair.

He is survived by his son, Daniel; grandchildren, Kristine (Alex) Trueman, Dwight Borland Jr., Dustin (Julia) Guenther, Jason (Rachel) Guenther; great grandchildren, Jaxon, Lincoln, Vaeda, Karley, Alexis, Isabelle; cousin, Arlen Green; sister in law’s Jayne Walk and Judy Schultz, Don Schultz; nieces and nephews, Randy and Cindy Bottleson, Linda and Greg Sainsbury, Jayne and Dale Werner, Rick Bergstrom, Kathy Blake, Tom Walk, Tim Walk, Edward Walk, Mitch (Kathy) Walk, Tracy Wilson, Nicholas Walk, Michael Walk, Steven Walk, Amy (Chad) Merrit, and Jason Schultz.

Robert is preceded in death by, wife of 65 years, Betty; daughter, Susan (Dwight Sr.) Borland; parents, Lincoln and Thelma Guenther; brother-in-law, Dean Walk, Gene Kosomoski; brother and sister-in-law, Joy and Eslie Bergstrom, Gary and Gloria Walk, Ronald Walk, Shelia, Ronald Jr, Daffney Walk; special uncle, Wesley Pierson and brother, Douglas (Charlene) Guenther.

Visitation will be 4pm-6pm, Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Funeral Service will be at 11 am, Friday, January 7, 2022 at United Methodist Church, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 10 am. Bonnerup Funeral Service is assisting the family. www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com