Robin Gudal: Share the gift of Christ’s message

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

The hustle and bustle of the season got the best of me.

As I walked into the department store, I noticed checker number one seemed to be struggling. She was a short, little gal, not overly smiley at first impression. I quickly grabbed the two items I needed and got in line. The last time I was at this store, with an arm full of items, we stood in line for about half an hour.

We, or maybe I should say I, was in a hurry this time. They had three checkers and I very quietly said to my hubs (likely not my best moment), “I really don’t want checker number one, I think she is struggling.”

I wanted a quick check out. As the line went down, Greggy said, “You’re going to get her!”

The person in front of me went on to the next available checker; yup I was next. I contemplated allowing the person behind me to go ahead of me — then my hubs encouraged me to move forward. Checker number one had finished with her customer. I reluctantly went to her check out.

Smiling, I — in the Minnesota-nice style — flippantly asked, “How are you?”

Well, this young gal took my question as true concern, as it should always be when we ask.

She continued to share as she waited on me. She struggles with anxiety, even getting up each morning is a big accomplishment.

My attitude and heart were changing second by second. I began to sincerely have empathy for this sweet gal. I shared that I have a granddaughter who also struggles with anxiety. I encouraged her to keep on keeping-on, put one foot in front of another, to keep coming to work, to keep making good decisions.

“I will try!” was her response.

I then asked her name, told her I was a Christian and that I would pray for her. Her response was a bit blank. She went on to check me out with a partial smile. I encouraged her to have a good day and to keep-on!

Will you join me in praying for those who struggle daily with anxiety?

Checker number one, Miss V., taught me a good lesson in empathy, patience and more importantly in love. Galatians 6:2, NIV. Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ. 1 Thessalonians 5:11, NIV. Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing. Matthew 22:37-39, NIV. Jesus replied: ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’

Each article I write I sign off with: Imperfect Follower of Jesus. I so proved that, unfortunately. I will do better next time, thanks to V.

Blessed and Merry CHRISTmas!