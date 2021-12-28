Roger T. Schaefer

Roger Thomas Schaefer, age 82, of Albert Lea passed away on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021. Family spent time with him where he spoke in reflection of family and friends with such deep love and appreciation. Roger showed strength and perseverance in his cancer battles and always met the day with his witty sense of humor and positive outlook even on his last day. He was kind and always had a smile and hello for everyone he met.

Roger was born July 7, 1939, in Adams, Minn. The son of Joseph and Elizabeth Schaefer. He served his county in the U.S. Army. Roger retired after 22 years of employment with Wilsons and Farmstead. Later with friends he started a landscaping and construction business and worked at St. John’s Lutheran Home.

Roger had an eye for capturing the beauty of the earth by studying nature and landscapes. He painted hundreds of pictures over his lifetime, and everything could become his canvas. He loved being creative in the garden where he would tell you the story of the little animals, decorations, rocks, and may memorabilia. Roger enjoyed time on the lake, traveling and spending time with family and many friends.

Roger was survived by Sandy Schaefer and their children Terry Schaefer, Marie Galagan, Rhonda Landsman, and Anthony Schaefer and their families; step-children, Penny Harmdierks, Kim Nessett, Tammy Holland and their families, his brother Conrad Schaefer and sister Rita Sheedy. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, nine siblings, step-children, Todd and Mitch Nessett and Jerry Farris, aunts, uncles, in-laws, and many friends.

Private services are being held at Bonnerup Funeral Home.

May his laugh, smile, humor, love and friendship be forever remembered in our hearts. A special thank you and gratitude to Mayo Clinic Health Care System Hospice, Regency Home Health Care and Freeborn County Arts Initiative for the loving care, friendship, and comfort. Rest in Peace dad until we say hello again.