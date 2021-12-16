Ronald “Ron” H. Widenhoefer

Ronald H. Widenhoefer was born July 3, 1930 to Herman and Elsa Anderson Widenhoefer in Minneapolis, MN and died December 14, 2021. Services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948 and the University of Minnesota with degrees in business (1957) and mechanical engineering (1963) after which he became a professional registered mechanical engineer. After serving four years in the United States Air Force, he worked for Northwest Airlines, Honeywell, Deluxe Products-later named Fleetguard, and for short periods, Streeter and Fountain Industries. Contemplating retirement, he became interested in clocks and took classes at St Paul Technical Institute. After retiring in 1996, he gradually began repairing clocks and through self study, became a master clockmaker writing several articles for the Horological Times and teaching classes on the repair and design of clocks.

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, the American Watchmakers-Clockmakers Institute and The Minnesota Watch and Clock Makers’ Guild where he held several offices, and won many awards through the OTLange Watch and Clock Collectors’ group.

He was married to Donna Drees on August 18, 1962 in St Paul. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Donna, and three sons, James of Batavia, IL, Ross (Kristen) of Durham, NC and Paul (Heidi) of Minnetonka, MN and five grandchildren: Annika and Johanna, August, Margot and Sylvia. Also surviving him are an aunt, Marion Redman of Minnesota Lake, and sisters and a brothers in law: Paul (Linda) Drees of Englewood, Florida, Vivian and Diana Drees of Grand Forks, Kathleen Miller of Grand Forks, ND, and Violet and Gyman of Belton, TX. and many nieces and nephews. Deceased members of the family include his parents, a sister and brother in law, Barbara and Richard Lindig, a brother and sisters in law: Albert and Marion Drees, Doris and Harold Rachow, Donald Drees, Mary and Richard Hooey, Douglas Miller, Dorothy Schroeter and John Drees.

Memorials may be given to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or Zion Lutheran Church.