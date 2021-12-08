Sandra “Sandy” L. Bauers

Sandra “Sandy” Lee Bauers, age 74, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Sandra Lee Jensen was born on December 22, 1946, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to James and Alice (Roraus) Jensen. Sandy was her sister, Jerrie’s, fourth birthday present; the two shared many birthday calls, shenanigans, and memories together. Sandy graduated from Austin High School in 1965. Following graduation, she attended the Minneapolis School of Business. Sandy was united in marriage to Harry Bauers on April 22, 1972, in Albert Lea, Minnesota. She worked many years as an administrative assistant for Holiday Cars before her retirement in 2016. Sandy was an avid reader, enjoyed counted cross-stitch, and liked watching the shopping and food channels on TV. She loved gathering daily with her friends at Pickett Place to visit and have coffee. Family was number one in her life, and she considered herself the matriarch of the family. Her most precious gift in this world was her beloved daughter, Leah Ellen. She also enjoyed baking, collecting angels, and her daily Diet Coke. Sandy was a faithful Christian and her obedience to her faith allowed her to endure until the end. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sandy is survived by her daughter, Leah Bauers of Longmont, Colorado; three sisters, Lindie Jensen of Boise, Idaho, Cindy Gold of McCall, Idaho, Kim (Walter) Lang of Farmington, Minnesota; one brother, Jim (Rhonda) Jensen of Isanti, Minnesota; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; parents, James and Alice; brothers, Vernon Jensen and Jaysen Green; sister, Jerrie Owens; and nephew, Greg Owens.

The memorial service for Sandy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, 204 1st Ave. NW, Austin. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Albert Lea, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to the Diabetes Foundation. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.