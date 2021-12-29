Senate Report: Thanks to many for your efforts in last year

Senate Report by Gene Dornink

Friends and neighbors,

After this trying year, I would like to look back on 2021 and thank the hard-working people in our community. First, I would like to thank all the small business owners who were given no choice but to shut down or reduce their businesses. You have worked hard to stay open, and many are still struggling with shortages or inflated costs for products. We need to recognize and appreciate the families and individuals who have put their life savings on the line to provide services to our communities this Christmas. And a big thank you to all those who helped businesses stay open this year. With a dwindling workforce, your efforts are truly appreciated.

I would like to thank our health care community. These men and women are still providing care and service to our loved ones. We should thank all those who worked at the hospitals, long-term care facilities and nursing homes over the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to thank all the health care providers and all staff who, without hesitation, faced the unknown risks of COVID-19 and continue to care for our families, friends and neighbors. As the pandemic brings additional challenges with new variants, all our medical providers are on the job every day serving our community. Words are not enough to express the incredible thanks you deserve.

I would like to thank our law enforcement and first responders. They have been tirelessly serving our community this year. Between rising crime and an increase in anti-police sentiment, I am especially appreciative to our officers who keep communities safe. Merry Christmas and thank you to EMTs, firefighters, police and others in public service.

I would like to thank the truck drivers and essential workers who continue to put in long hours to deliver the products we need. Many Christmas celebrations rely on you. I will be thinking about all those who worked this Christmas to ensure happy gatherings for others.

Last of all, I want to ask everyone to show compassion and love toward each other. Christmas is a time of love, family and joy. Try to be patient and caring, this year especially, because everyone has suffered in different ways. We all hope this next year will bring better times for everyone.

From my family to yours, Merry Christmas!

May God bless you all.

Gene Dornink, R-Hayfield, is the District 27 senator.