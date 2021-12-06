Shelly Jean Wangen passed on, December 4th, 2021. After an entire day of being surrounded by loving family, she passed on peacefully the next morning with her Mother Annette and her Papa Terry by her side, holding her hand. Shelly was born on October 26, 1978.

Shelly loved learning. She had a Bachelor’s degree in Human Development and Family Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie. Over the years, she counselled many parents on good, nurturing, surroundings for children. Shelly also had a degree in Natural Resources from Vermillion Community College in Ely Minnesota, after which she worked for the National Forest Service as a park ranger and botanist in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. Shelly also studied law, which earned her a position in the District Attorney’s Office in Barron Wisconsin. She preferred the District Attorney’s office, she said, because there were fewer mosquitos.

Despite enduring 2 organ transplants in 2002, Shelly’s indomitable spirit never left her. She was able to live a very good life of independence. Her strength and courage were inspirational to those that knew her. Shelly was endlessly concerned with the well-being of those around her, and would always take time to listen–no matter her own trials of the day. She offered wise council to many.

Shelly is survived by her mother Annette and Papa Terry Schoenberg, her father Howard and stepmother LeAnn Wangen, her brothers Shannon Wangen and Joshua Wangen, her niece Hannah, her nephew Colten, and her grandmothers Marie Annen and Margaret Schoenberg. She was loved by her many aunts, uncles, and cousins– all of whom she tried to stay in touch with, generating cheer and making each person feel special. Shelly was especially close with her cousin, Vanessa.

Shelly will be eternally, deeply, missed by all those who carry her spirit in their hearts, including her beloved pets she left behind.

Shelly’s Celebration of Life will be December 19th, 12:00 to 4:00 PM, at the Moose Lodge-1890 9th Ave., Bloomer, WI. Please join us.