Standout Student: Daniel Rodriguez Jr.    

Age: 17

Parents: Corinna Rodriguez

Where are you from: Los Angeles, California. I was in eighth grade when we moved to Albert Lea.

Favorite teacher: Benjamin Green because he encourages his students to finish their work. He makes people laugh and makes history more interesting.

Favorite Book/Author: “Betrayed” by P.C. Cast and Kristin Cast

Activities: MAAP STARS, volunteer with Help the Homeless Mission, volleyball

What do you want to do after high school? I want to become a truck driver and start my own business.

Advice: Be yourself and never give up because if you give up you will not achieve in life.