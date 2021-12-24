Standout Student: Logan Medd

Grade: Senior

Parents: John and Roxanne Medd

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, what elementary school did you attend? Sibley Elementary School

Favorite teacher of all time: Mrs. Hagen

Favorite book/author: “Walk in the Wood,” Bill O’Brien

Current/past activities: Baseball

After high school: Become a forest ranger

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? High school goes fast — respect everyone

Teacher Quotes:

Sarah Swearingen: Logan is a wonderful kid, and he’s shown a lot of growth throughout his years at ALHS. He’s hardworking, creative and always has a great sense of humor.

Paul Dunn: Logan is a student with a great work ethic. He advocates well for himself and is concerned that his work is done well. His attitude is positive everyday. He is a great kid.

Erin Gustfson: Logan does an awesome job of taking what he is learning in one class and applying it in another. He has a passion for his future career goals and is wanting to learn as much as he can about them.

Mary Larscheid: Logan strives to give 110% to whatever he does, whether it is academics or athletics.