Standout Student: Paige Rasmussen         

Age: 12

Parents: Janelle and Buck Rasmussen

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mrs. Olson, my fourth-grade teacher, because she made learning so much fun. She had such positive energy and she always knew how to make me laugh.

Favorite book/author: Barbara O’Connor

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Student Council, basketball, softball, volleyball, Battle of the Books leader, science fair and church youth group.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Try! Keep trying and don’t get discouraged if you don’t do good on the test or on an assignment. Also, ask questions if you don’t understand something. Teachers will help you. Lastly, listen to your teachers and pay attention in class and have fun!

What teachers say: Paige is an excellent student. She is quick to understand the lesson, and participates frequently with intriguing questions and comments. When she works with other students she is kind, helpful and a positive leader in the group.