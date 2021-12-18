Standout Student: Paris Bryand   

Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 17, 2021

By Submitted

Age: 16

Paris Bryand

Parents: John and  Tammy Bryand

Where are you from? Albert lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend?  Lakeview

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mrs. Wescott, my third- and fifth-grade teacher because she made learning so much fun and she always had a positive energy in the classroom

Favorite book/author: “The Last Song” by Nicholas Sparks

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments:  Dance, volunteer kitchen work at funeral, Girl Scout

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea?

Keep trying and never give up!

