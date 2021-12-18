Standout Student: Paris Bryand
Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 17, 2021
Age: 16
Parents: John and Tammy Bryand
Where are you from? Albert lea
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview
Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mrs. Wescott, my third- and fifth-grade teacher because she made learning so much fun and she always had a positive energy in the classroom
Favorite book/author: “The Last Song” by Nicholas Sparks
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Dance, volunteer kitchen work at funeral, Girl Scout
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea?
Keep trying and never give up!