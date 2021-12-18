Star Class: Young musicians

Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 17, 2021

By Submitted

Melinda Talamantes' fourth graders perform an excerpt from “The Nutcracker” with cups under the direction of their music teacher, Aimee Chalmers. Provided

