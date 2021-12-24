Steven Stadheim

Steven R. Stadheim, age 75, of Ellendale, MN, died suddenly at his home, Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 27 at 11:00 AM at LeSueur River Lutheran Church, rural New Richland, MN. Visitation will be Sunday, December 26, 2021 from 2:00-5:00 PM at LeSueur River Lutheran Church, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. The family requests that masks be worn when visiting with the family. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Pastor Dan Kordahl will officiate and full Military Honors will be accorded. The family prefers memorials to the LeSueur River Lutheran Church Steeple Fund. To leave online condolences, please visit www.brussheitner.com.

Steve was born October 14, 1946 in Albert Lea, MN, the son of Orvin and Sylvia (Hillman) Stadheim. Steve grew up and graduated from Ellendale High School the class of 1964. Steve enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Jacksonville, FL. It was here where he met the pretty blond on the beach in Jacksonville one sunny day. After the courtship and on the day he was discharged from the Navy, he married the pretty blond, Doris Lingafelt on November 18, 1966. The couple came to MN and moved to the family farm where they raised 3 kids, Susie, Patti and Darrin. Steve farmed and proudly milked Guernseys until selling the heard in 1988. He continued farming until he and his son Darrin opened S & S Classic Motorsports, Inc., enjoying a career with sports cars. A true car nut, Steve had numerous classic cars and corvettes. In 2020, he picked up his last ride at the National Corvette Museum, with his family witnessing the monumental event. Always an optimist, he lived his life joyfully for others; willing to lend a helping hand, pull a trailer, or pick up his granddaughters from school. Steve was a founding member of the Hiawathaland Corvette Association. He was a member of the Guernsey Association, Corn and Soybean Growers Association, Soil and Water Conservation and Cenex Coop Board. Steve was also a lifelong member of the LeSueur River Lutheran Church, and served on the church council. Steve was very proud of his family, especially his children.

He is loved by his wife of 55 years, Doris Stadheim of Ellendale, MN; 3 children: Susie (Nathan) Nasinec of Wells, MN, Patti (Chris) Bell of Eau Claire, WI, Darrin (Linda) Stadheim of Ellendale, MN; 9 grandchildren: Brandon (Danielle) Nasinec and Aaron Nasinec, both of Wells, MN, Cameron Nasinec of St. Paul, MN, Becca Bell of Milwaukee, WI, Griffin Bell and Hayden Bell, both of Eau Claire, WI, Isabel, Adalyn and Emilia Stadheim of Ellendale, MN; 2 great-grandchildren: Zander and Ahnika Nasinec and baby on the way; special cousins and their families: Janet Hillman of Albert Lea, MN, Edie (Brian) Arnold of St. Ansgar, IA, and Paul (Polly) Hillman of Glenville, MN, Ron (Donna) Kvale of Forest City, IA, Dale (Sonja) Kvale of Bella Vista, AR, Tom (Barb) Kvale of Cologne, MN; and several nieces and nephews and their families.

He is preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Herb Lingafelt, sister-in-law Agnes Jackson, brother-in law Bill Lingafelt.