Three more tornadoes confirmed in Freeborn County
Published 8:12 pm Monday, December 20, 2021
The National Weather Service confirmed three more tornadoes in Freeborn County during last week’s severe storms, bringing the total in the county to six.
The weather agency stated an EF-0 was reported near Hayward, and an EF-1 near both Myrtle and London.
Two previous EF-1 tornadoes were reported in rural Alden and an EF-2 in Hartland.
Fifteen have now been reported in Minnesota. Prior to the storm event, a tornado had never been reported in the state.
Look for more information as it becomes available.