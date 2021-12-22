Tigers place 13th in tourney

The Albert Lea Area wrestling team competed in the 2021 Minnesota Christmas Tournament in Rochester at the RCTC Field House over the weekend. Albert Lea finished 13th as a team in the field of 36 teams.

Placing for the Tigers were: third place Michael Olson (106), third place Logan Davis (113), seventh Brody Ignaszewski (120), eighth Nick Korman (126), eighth Aivin Wasmoen (132) and seventh Cameron Davis (138).

Below are individual round-by-round results:

2021 Minnesota Christmas Tournament results for Albert Lea Area

106

Michael Olson (9-3) placed 3rd and scored 24.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) 9-3 won by fall over Aiden Mincey (Stillwater) 0-2 (Fall 4:53)

Champ. Round 2 – Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) 9-3 won by fall over Austin Grzywinski (Simley) 9-4 (Fall 1:47)

Quarterfinal – Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) 9-3 won by fall over Tyler Turzinski (Shakopee) 7-5 (Fall 5:46)

Semifinal – Blake Beissel (Hastings) 11-1 won by major decision over Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) 9-3 (MD 10-0)

Cons. Semi – Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) 9-3 won by decision over Luke Koenen (Wayzata) 14-2 (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match – Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) 9-3 won by fall over Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville) 10-3 (Fall 3:03)

113

Logan Davis (9-3) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) 9-3 won by fall over Ben Steele (Byron) 4-5 (Fall 1:06)

Champ. Round 2 – Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) 9-3 won by fall over Charlie Palm (Minnetonka) 5-3 (Fall 2:54)

Quarterfinal – Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) 9-3 won by decision over Parker Lyden (Forest Lake) 10-2 (Dec 7-1)

Semifinal – Mason Mills (St. Michael-Albertville) 8-3 won by decision over Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) 9-3 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Semi – Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) 9-3 won by decision over Austin Laudenbach (Apple Valley) 9-4 (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match – Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) 9-3 won by decision over Leo Edblad (Cambridge-Isanti) 16-2 (Dec 5-4)

120

Brody Ignaszewski (9-4) placed 7th and scored 12.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) 9-4 won by tech fall over Blaine Wald (Cambridge-Isanti) 9-6 (TF-1.5 5:38 (17-2))

Champ. Round 2 – Ian Schultz (St. Michael-Albertville) 10-4 won by decision over Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) 9-4 (Dec 7-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) 9-4 won by fall over Nolan Ford (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 0-2 (Fall 1:17)

Cons. Round 3 – Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) 9-4 won by fall over Aiden Friedrich (Kasson-Mantorville) 6-4 (Fall 2:44)

Cons. Round 4 – Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) 9-4 won by decision over Graeson Pankratz (Oconto Fall) 3-3 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Round 5 – Lucas Peters (Kaukauna) 12-1 won by fall over Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) 9-4 (Fall 2:18)

7th Place Match – Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) 9-4 won by decision over Maverick Mueller (Waconia) 8-3 (Dec 3-0)

126

Nick Korman (7-6) placed 8th and scored 12.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) 7-6 won by fall over Kai Kobayashi (Rochester Mayo) 5-4 (Fall 5:06)

Champ. Round 2 – Sam Bethke (Stillwater) 13-4 won by decision over Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) 7-6 (Dec 8-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) 7-6 won by major decision over Austin West (Anoka) 6-4 (MD 9-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) 7-6 won by fall over Brandon Michel (New Prague) 6-2 (Fall 1:55)

Cons. Round 4 – Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) 7-6 won by major decision over Colton Zwiefel (St Thomas Academy) 6-8 (MD 9-1)

Cons. Round 5 – Sam Bethke (Stillwater) 13-4 won by decision over Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) 7-6 (Dec 9-6)

7th Place Match – Easton Worachek (Luxemburg-Casco) 17-3 won by fall over Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) 7-6 (Fall 2:19)

132

Aivin Wasmoen (6-6) placed 8th and scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea Area) 6-6 won by fall over Ricardo Ceja (River Falls) 6-6 (Fall 0:55)

Champ. Round 2 – Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea Area) 6-6 won by medical forfeit over Trason Oehme (Brandon) 9-4 (M. For.)

Quarterfinal – Tyson Charmoli (St. Francis) 9-1 won by fall over Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea Area) 6-6 (Fall 2:30)

Cons. Round 4 – Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea Area) 6-6 won in sudden victory – 1 over Ethan Sylvester (Totino-Grace) 11-3 (SV-1 4-2)

Cons. Round 5 – Connor Smith (Kaukauna) 10-4 won by fall over Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea Area) 6-6 (Fall 1:43)

7th Place Match – Caleb Delebreau (Luxemburg-Casco) 14-5 won by fall over Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea Area) 6-6 (Fall 1:14)

138

Cameron Davis (7-4) placed 7th and scored 9.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) 7-4 won by tech fall over Charlie Sedlacek (Shakopee) 0-3 (TF-1.5 3:47 (18-2))

Champ. Round 2 – Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) 7-4 won by decision over Peter Barrett (Minnetonka) 3-3 (Dec 2-1)

Quarterfinal – Chase DeBlaere (Simley) 13-3 won by major decision over Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) 7-4 (MD 12-3)

Cons. Round 4 – Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) 7-4 won by major decision over Calder Sheehan (Rochester Mayo) 10-2 (MD 15-1)

Cons. Round 5 – Carter Ban (Anoka) 15-2 won by decision over Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) 7-4 (Dec 3-1)

7th Place Match – Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) 7-4 won by decision over Preston Kratochvill (Holmen) 10-4 (Dec 8-5)

145

Carter Miller (4-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Zach Hanson (Lakeville North) 9-1 won by fall over Carter Miller (Albert Lea Area) 4-4 (Fall 2:39)

Cons. Round 1 – Carter Miller (Albert Lea Area) 4-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Eli Davis (St. Michael-Albertville) 11-2 won by decision over Carter Miller (Albert Lea Area) 4-4 (Dec 12-5)

152

Triton Cox (5-4) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Triton Cox (Albert Lea Area) 5-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Triton Cox (Albert Lea Area) 5-4 won by fall over Keyan Laganiere (Kasson-Mantorville) 3-4 (Fall 3:49)

Champ. Round 3 – Aiden Erickson (Hastings) 8-3 won by major decision over Triton Cox (Albert Lea Area) 5-4 (MD 13-4)

Cons. Round 4 – Matt McBride (Holmen) 7-3 won by fall over Triton Cox (Albert Lea Area) 5-4 (Fall 0:53)

160

Mason Drescher (1-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Isaiah Schmitz (Wayzata) 11-3 won by fall over Mason Drescher (Albert Lea Area) 1-2 (Fall 1:43)

Cons. Round 1 – Samuel Lankow (Park) 2-4 won by fall over Mason Drescher (Albert Lea Area) 1-2 (Fall 4:11)

182

Kadin Indrelie (7-3) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea Area) 7-3 won by decision over AJ Garcia (Apple Valley) 2-4 (Dec 5-0)

Champ. Round 2 – Ryder Rogotzke (Stillwater) 14-1 won by fall over Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea Area) 7-3 (Fall 1:51)

Cons. Round 2 – Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea Area) 7-3 won by decision over Bryon Sauvy (St. Michael-Albertville) 5-4 (Dec 13-12)

Cons. Round 3 – Drew Wendzicki (Kaukauna) 12-2 won by tech fall over Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea Area) 7-3 (TF-1.5 4:38 (15-0))

195

Adam Semple (1-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Alex Carr (Park) 6-5 won by fall over Adam Semple (Albert Lea Area) 1-2 (Fall 1:05)

Cons. Round 1 – Dylan Hughes (Rochester Mayo) 4-6 won by fall over Adam Semple (Albert Lea Area) 1-2 (Fall 1:13)