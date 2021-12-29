Tom Sime, 78, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at his home in Albert Lea, MN.

Funeral services for Tom will be held Monday, January 3, 2022 at 11 am at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. Pastor Matt Lehman will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be at Silver Lake Cemetery, Northwood IA.

Thomas (Tom) Eldean Sime was born on September 10, 1943, to Elmer and Trulie (Seuser) Sime in Northwood, Iowa. Tom grew up in rural Emmons, MN attending and graduating from Emmons High School. Tom furthered his education attending Waldorf College, Forest City IA and graduating from Lutheran Bible Institute, Golden Valley, MN. Tom also proudly served his country in the Army National Guard 47th Viking Division. He trained for clerical school at Fort Riley, KS.

Tom married Betty M. Christiansen on June 19, 1970, in Freeborn, MN. To this union, Tom and Betty were blessed with four daughters. The family made their home and raised their family in Albert Lea.

Tom was a hard worker and for 24 years prior to his retirement he was employed by Walmart as a stockman. Tom was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and American Legion Post 56 of Albert Lea.

Tom’s favorite pastimes were bible study and watching the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and Timberwolves. Above all else, Tom enjoyed spending time with his family. Being a full time Grandpa was his favorite job. Tom and Betty loved attending and watching their grandchildren’s many events.

Tom is survived by his wife of 51 years, Betty; children, Tonya (Michael, Lieutenant Colonel US Army, Retired) Reineke, Lynette (Tony) Hartmann, Tammy Sime, and Dawn (Theo) Beckmann; grandchildren, Stephen and Christopher Reineke, Kristina and Jacquelyn Hartmann, Katherine and Crystal Sime, and Aidan, Jade, and Morgan Beckmann; siblings, Warren Sime, John (Joan) Sime, Nadine (Allen) Suby; sister-in-law, Linda Crofton; and many nieces and nephews.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Trulie; in-laws, Art and Edith Christiansen; sister, Vivian; brother, Virgil; sisters-in-law, Betty J. Sime and Janice Sime; and nephew Warren Sime II (Wes).