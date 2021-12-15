Unemployment fraud reported and other reports

Published 6:14 am Wednesday, December 15, 2021

By Staff Reports

Police received a report at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday of possible unemployment fraud at 1428 Martin Road. 

1 held on HRO violation

Police took Eh Thay, 30, into custody on an alleged harassment restraining order violation at 6:31 a.m. Tuesday at 2322 Gene Ave. 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested a juvenile on a local warrant at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

1 arrested on probation violation

Police arrested Lydell Antwane Mack, 39, on a probation violation and predatory offender registration violation at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at 522 W. College St. 

Fraud reported

Police received a report at 3 p.m. Tuesday of possible fraud on an account at 1452 W. Main St. 

Theft reported

Police received a report at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday of a theft at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

 

More News

High wind warning, threat of tornadoes possible

60 new COVID cases in Freeborn County

Big win for Lake Mills against Eagle Grove

Albert Lea defeats Minnehaha in overtime play

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials