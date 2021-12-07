Vikings activate Peterson off COVID list, Barr vows to play Thurs.

By Chris Tomasson, Pioneer Press

After playing without five top defensive starters last Sunday at Detroit, the Vikings could have three of them back for Thursday’s game against Pittsburgh.

The Vikings activated veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson off the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, and he is expected to play against the Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium after sitting out the stunning 29-27 loss to the Lions. Linebacker Anthony Barr said he will return after missing one game with a hamstring injury.

“I’ll be playing,” Barr said.

Peterson, Barr and linebacker Eric Kendricks, who sat out against the Lions with a biceps injury, all took part in practice Tuesday. Kendricks also is in good position to return Thursday.

The Vikings won’t have defensive ends Danielle Hunter (out for the season with a shoulder injury) and Everson Griffen (on the non-football injury list) for the Steelers game.

On offense, the Vikings are not expected to have running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder), wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) and tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) for Thursday’s game. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said that Thielen’s injury won’t end his season.

“He’s moving around a little bit,” Zimmer said of Thielen.