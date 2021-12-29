Weekly duplicate bridge winners 

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021

By Submitted

Four full tables played duplicate bridge Dec. 21 and 22 at the Austin Senior Center.  Winners were the following Dec. 21: 

  • First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
  • Second: John Liesen and Rick Stroup
  • Third: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
  • Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Winners Dec. 22 were the following:

  • First: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup
  • Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
  • Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen
  • Third/fourth tie: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; Vandy  Newman and Ron Peters

Players come from Mason City, Northwood, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin.   

