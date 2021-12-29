Weekly duplicate bridge winners 

Four full tables played duplicate bridge Dec. 21 and 22 at the Austin Senior Center. Winners were the following Dec. 21:

First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Second: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

Third: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Winners Dec. 22 were the following:

First: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup

Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Third/fourth tie: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Players come from Mason City, Northwood, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin.