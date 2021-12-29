Weekly duplicate bridge winners
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Four full tables played duplicate bridge Dec. 21 and 22 at the Austin Senior Center. Winners were the following Dec. 21:
- First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Second: John Liesen and Rick Stroup
- Third: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
- Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland
Winners Dec. 22 were the following:
- First: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup
- Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
- Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen
- Third/fourth tie: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Players come from Mason City, Northwood, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin.