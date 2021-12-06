Windy advisory in effect; below zero wind chill expected early Monday

A wind advisory is in effect for all of south-central Minnesota and northern Iowa through Monday morning as strong winds move through the area.

The National Weather Service stated northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, are expected.

Strong winds, combined with rapidly falling temperatures, will lead to wind chills of 10 to 20 degrees below zero early Monday.

People should use extra caution while driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle, and secure outdoor objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result.

The advisory is in effect for Freeborn, Waseca, Steele and Faribault counties. Winnebago and Worth counties are included in Iowa.