Winter storm warning in effect starting Friday morning

Snowfall predictions for the upcoming storm have increased for the area, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather agency is calling for total snow accumulations of 9 to 13 inches possible, with higher totals near 15 inches possible.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph are expected, and travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The Weather Service advises people who must travel to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.

Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour could be possible in some areas.

To check road conditions visit 511mn.org.