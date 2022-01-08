PUBLIC NOTICE

IN PROCEEDINGS

SUBSEQUENT TO INITIAL REGISTRATION OF LAND COURT FILE NO.

24-CV-21-1189

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE

In the Matter of the Petition of: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company,

In Relation to Certificate

of Title No. 8008.0 issued for Land in the County

of Freeborn and State

of Minnesota and legally described as:

Lot 3, Block 2, Lincoln

Avenue Subdivision to the City of Albert Lea

TO: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Housing and Urban Development, Bank of America, N.A. and Estate 0f John Haines

Upon receiving and filing the Report of the Examiner of Titles in the above entitled matter:

IT IS ORDERED, that you, and all persons interested, appear before this Court on the 21st day of March, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. of the Freeborn County Government Center Albert Lea, MN, and then, or as soon thereafter as said matter can be heard, show cause, if any there be, why this Court should not enter an Order as follows:

That the Registrar of Titles of Freeborn County, upon the filing of certified copy of this Order, cancel Certificate of title No. 8008.0 and enter new certificate of title for the land therein described in favor of Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company, c/o Champion Mortgage Company, 8950 Cypress Waters Blvd., Coppell, TX 75019, free from all memorials now appearing on the present Certificate of Title, the last of which is Document No. 116917, and free also from the memorial of this Order.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, That this Order be served: (a) at least 10 days before the hearing upon the above-named parties residing in this State in the manner provided by law for the service of Summons in civil action; (b) at least l4 days before the hearing upon each of the above-named non-residents by sending copy of this Order to the non-resident’s post office address, by registered or certified mail, return receipt requested; (c) upon each of the above-named parties who cannot be found by two weeks published notice and by sending copy of this Order at least 14 days before the hearing by first class mail to the last known address of the party and by sending another copy of this Order at least 14 days before the hearing by first class mail to the address of such party as stated on the Certificate of Title if an address is so stated, (d) upon dissolved, withdrawn, or revoked business entity governed by Minn. Stat. Chp. 302A, 303, 317A, 322A, 322B, or 323 in the manner provided by Minn. Stat. § 5.25.

Approved: Examiner of Titles

BY THE COURT:

By: Daniel

Examiner of Titles

Ross

Judge of District Court

Michael R. Sauer

Wilford, Geske Cook, P.A.

7616 Currell Blvd., Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300 (Phone)

(651) 209-3339 (Fax)

File ID No. 043530F01

Attendance is not required at said time except to object to the entry of the above-described Order.

Albert Lea Tribune: Jan. 8 and 15, 2022

043530F01