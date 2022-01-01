1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Published 9:06 am Thursday, January 13, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police arrested Nathan Andrew Johnson, 25, for second-degree driving while intoxicated, second-degree test refusal, driving after revocation and open container violation after a traffic stop at the intersection of South Broadway and East College Street. 

Check forgery reported

Police received a report at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday of check forgery at Arcadian Bank, 1452 W. Main St. 

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Geniva Cristine Alert, 28, on local warrants at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Main Street.

