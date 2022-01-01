1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Police arrested Dominic Michael Modderman, 22, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of a vehicle that left the roadway and went down the hill at 1701 W. Main St. at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday.

Rings reported stolen

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday of rings that were stolen at 352 Ebert Ave. in Alden.

Fraudulent unemployment claim filed

Police received a report at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday that someone had fraudulently applied for unemployment in another person’s name at 650 Meadow Lane.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday at 301 1/2 Court St. The incident reportedly happened the night before.

Shoplifting reported

Police received a report at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday of shoplifting at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. The incident happened on Monday.