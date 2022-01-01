1 killed, 2 treated for smoke inhalation in Northwood fire

One person died and two were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Northwood early Wednesday morning.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies responded at 3:38 a.m. to the fire at 201 14th St. S., according to a press release.

The first deputy to arrive on scene evacuated one person from the house before the house became fully engulfed with flames.

A second deputy arrived on-scene, and efforts were made to evacuate a second resident from the home but were unsuccessful due to the extent of the fire.

The Northwood Fire Department then arrived on-scene and took command of the fire and began extinguishing the fire.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the first resident and deputy on-scene were transported to MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City for smoke inhalation, and the second resident was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Northwood Fire, Kensett Fire, Mason City Fire, Worth County Emergency Management and Alliant Energy.

The State Fire Marshal was contacted, and the case is under investigation at this time.