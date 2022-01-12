12.20.21 MINUTES

ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Dave Klatt, Kim Nelson, Neal Skaar, Bruce Olson, Dennis Dieser, and Jill Marin. Board members absent: Angie Hoffman.

1. Motion to approve agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

2. Motion to approve consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

3. Reports presented by Board members Olson, Marin, Skaar, Nelson, Dieser, Klatt, and teacher representative.

4. Motion to approve Resolution Establishing Combined Polling Places for Certain Multiple Precincts and Designating Hours During Which The Polling Places Will Remain Open for Voting for School District Elections Not Held On the Day of a Statewide Election for 2022. Motion carried 6-0.

5. Motion to approve resolution approving property tax abatement for Clark Street East, LLC as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

6. Motion to approve resolution of property tax abatement. Motion carried 6-0.

Adjourned at 5:27 p.m.

Jill Marin, Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.