24-PR-21-1902
Published 8:04 am Saturday, January 8, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 24-PR-21-1902
Estate of Vicki Ann
Wuerflein, Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION
OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION
OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Freeborn County Courthouse, Albert Lea, Minnesota by Zoom, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Kayla Wuerflein, whose address is 14940 U.S. Hwy 69, Albert Lea, MN, 56007 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
12/28/2021
BY THE COURT
Stephen R. Schwab
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Marty G. Helle
Hoversten, Johnson, Beckmann & Hovey, LLP
807 West Oakland Avenue
Austin, MN, 55912
Attorney License No: 0307476
Telephone: (507) 433-3483
FAX: (507) 433-3788
Email: mhelle@hoverstenlaw.com
Albert Lea Tribune: Jan. 8 and 15, 2022
