3 new area COVID-19 deaths reported

Three more people have died from COVID-19 complications in the area: a 45- to 49-year-old Steele County resident, a 55- to 59-year-old Faribault resident and an 85- to 89-year-old Freeborn County citizen.

The number of new cases is also climbing.

Mower County alone had 154 new cases reported, with 11 more probable cases.

Steele County had 58 new cases with four probable ones, while Freeborn County had 44 new cases with four more probable.

Of those new cases in Freeborn County, one was a newborn to 4-year-old, two more cases in 10- to 14-year-olds, another in a 15- to 19-year-old, nine cases each in residents in their 20s and 30s, four cases in people in their 40s, 13 cases in residents in their 50s and two more cases in people in their 70s. That brings the total number of active cases to 299.

So far Freeborn County has experienced 6,609 total cases since the pandemic started, with 56 total deaths.

Waseca County reported 29 new cases, while Faribault had 15 new cases.

In Minnesota, there were 10,719 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 1,115,198 with 10,887 of them proving fatal.