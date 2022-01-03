3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in area counties

Three area counties reported a new COVID-19 death on Monday in the update from health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health said one person in Freeborn County between 60 and 64 died from COVID-19, while 35 new cases were reported in the county. The county has now had 52 people who have died from COVID in the pandemic.

Steele County also had one new death of a person between 60 and 64, and Faribault County experienced the death of a 90-to-94-year-old resident. Steele has now had 42 deaths, while Faribault has had 41.

Mower County had the most number of new COVID-19 cases reported through 4 a.m. last Thursday, with 46 new cases and an additional two probable.

Steele County had 31 new cases, and Faribault County had 11.

Waseca County experienced 16 new cases and another probable case.

Across the state, 6,780 new cases were reported and 48 deaths.