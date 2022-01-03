3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in area

State seeing highest number of lab reports since start of pandemic

Health officials reported three new deaths in the area on Tuesday, including one each in Freeborn, Steele and Mower counties.

In Freeborn County, the person was between 95 and 99 years of age and is the 59th person to die in the county from COVID-19.

The Mower County death was a person between 85 and 89, and the Steele County death was a resident between 55 and 59. Mower County has now had 59 deaths, and Steele has had 50.

It was a busy day for new COVID-19 transmissions, as well, with the state recording 35,504 new cases.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,126,935.

Mower County recorded 308 new cases of the coronavirus, with another 14 being probable. That brings the county’s total number of cases to 10,554.

Steele County reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 and another six probable. The county has reported 9,044 total cases.

Freeborn County recorded 211 new cases and another 29 probable. The county has now had 7,855 total cases since the pandemic started.

Waseca County recorded 104 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 4,817. Thirty-six people have died.

Faribault County reported 56 new cases, with another four probable. Of the county’s 3,264 total cases, 45 have proven fatal.