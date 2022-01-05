5 things to do this week

By Alex Guerrero

1

Music

Music group Larry and Andy will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Albert Lea Eagles Club FOE 2258, at 205 W. Williams St. Visitors can enjoy acoustic folk, country, soul and blues. The event is free and open to the public.

2

Brush up on Zoom classes

Albert Lea Community Education will host an online class from 11 a.m. to noon Friday to help you understand the process of “getting to your classroom” and using Zoom with Mike Wilson. Wilson can help you with free computer-related answers like the three simple clicks to getting to a classroom from the computer. Pre-registration, found at https://alschools.ce.eleyo.com/course/913/winter-2022/how-do-i-take-a-live-class-with-zoom, is required. If you have specific questions or concerns email him prior to the class at asktheinstructor@att.net.

3

Youth wildlife event

Ducks Unlimited Greenwing Freeborn County, at 1623 W. Main St. in the Skyline Plaza, will host an annual youth event from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Children 17 and younger are invited to learn about wildlife conservation. Games and prizes are available.

4

Glenville post-prom fundraiser

Help support post-prom at Glenville-Emmons by playing bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenville Legion Post 264, at 331 W. Main St. in Glenville. A Bloody Mary bar will open at noon, with games starting at 1 p.m.

5

Firearms training

Equip 2 Conceal Firearms Group, at 77820 E. Main St., will host a concealed carry class from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The class fulfills training requirements for a Minnesota permit to carry. Topics will include safe loading, unloading, storage and carrying as well as current laws defining self defense, maintenance and cleaning. Registration, found at https://equip2conceal.com/minnesota?task=viewevent&itid=209, is required. Bring a pre-registration ticket or receipt, something to take notes with, a state-issued photo ID, at least 20 rounds of ammunition (.22 recommended) and eye and ear protection. Don’t bring weapons or ammunition into the classroom; they should remain securely locked in your vehicle until the range portion.