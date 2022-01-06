6 to 8 inches of snow likely for Albert Lea in upcoming storm

Moderate to heavy snow is likely across the area late Thursday through Friday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, 6 to 8 inches of snow are expected in Freeborn County with 7 to 12 inches possible to the west and 4 to 6 inches possible to the east of the county. The highest overall totals are expected along the Buffalo Ridge in southwestern Minnesota.

The weather agency states snow is expected to arrive early Friday morning in western Minnesota and arrive in the Albert Lea area by 6 a.m. Snow could continue through early Saturday morning.

The Weather Service advises people to take proper precautions while driving, as travel will be impacted by the system, especially during the Friday evening commute.

Snow could lead to slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

People should slow down and allow for extra time to reach your destination.