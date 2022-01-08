PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF JUVENIILE HEARING

State of Minnesota

County of Scott

In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Angela Marie Reese and Joshua Quincy Hill and Donald Brown

Scott Co. Court File No. 70-JV-21-l 5095

TO: Joshua Quincy Hill

addresses: 811 Frank Ave., Albert Lea, MN 56007

Take notice that a hearing regarding the Child, DOB: 8/31/2016, will be held in juvenile court on 2/3/2022 at 9:00 AM or soon thereafter at the Scott County Justice Center, 200 Fourth Avenue West, Shakopee, Minnesota.

You are required to be at the hearing, or your parental rights may be terminated. You are required to be at the hearing, or the court may enter an order permanently affecting your parental or custodial rights to the child. Upon request, the clerk will provide you with a copy of the Petition describing the matter. If you fail to appear at the time and place listed above and stated on the Petition, judgment by default may be entered against you.

BY THE COURT:

Vicky Carlson

Scott County Court Administrator

Karin D. Perkins

Deputy Clerk

Albert Lea Tribune: Jan. 8, 15 and 22, 2022

70-JV-21-15095