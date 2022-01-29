Scoreboard
Published 9:30 pm Friday, January 28, 2022
Tuesday’s results
Boys basketball
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 57, NRHEG 43
NR 18 25 – 43 JW 24 33 – 57
NRHEG stats: Jack Olson 9 points; Porter Peterson 14 points; Daxter Lee 10 points; Sam Olson 2 points; Charlie Nissen 2 points; Will Tuttle 2 points; Ben Schoenrock 4 points
Girls basketball
NRHEG 70, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 38
NR 31 39 – 70 JW 15 23 – 38 NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 25 points; Erin Jacobson 8 points; Hallie Schultz 1 point; Sidney Schultz 15 points; Madison Murray 2 points; Sophie Stork 16 points; Preslie Nielsen 3 points
Mankato Loyola 33, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 32
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Alyvia Newman 16 points
Monday’s results
Girls basketball
Northwood-Kensett 62, Nashua-Plainfield 35
Northwood-Kensett stats: Carly Hengesteg 19 points; Chloe Costello 17 points; Emma Davidson 6 points; Addy Bachtle 5 points; Marli Backhaus 5 points; Morgan Wallin 5 points; Hayley Wallin 5 points; Madalynn Hanson 2 points Belle Plaine 78, NRHEG 52 BP 42 36 – 78 NR 20 32 – 52 NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Erin Jacobson 12 points 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Andrea Briggs 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Hallie Schultz 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 1 block; Madison Murray 1 point, 1 rebound, 3 blocks; Sophie Stork 13 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 4 blocks; Preslie Nielsen 3 points, 2 rebounds; Sarah George 1 rebound