A.L. girls hockey shut out on the road

With the end of the regular season less than a month away, the Albert Lea girls hockey team took to the road Tuesday night taking on 17-1 Luverne.

The Cardinals proved to be too much for the Tigers to handle, losing in a 6-0 shutout.

Luverne scored the first goal of the game with just over nine minutes left in the first period on a power play after Albert Lea’s Olivia Ellsworth was called for a minor holding penalty.

The Cardinals tacked on two more goals before the end of the period, one with four minutes remaining and another with just 23 seconds on the clock.

The Tigers took seven shots on goal in the period, compared to 10 by the Cardinals.

Luverne added to their lead in the second period with two more goals. The first came with eight minutes left in the period and the second came on a power play with two minutes left after a minor checking penalty by Mika Cichosz.

Albert Lea took seven more shots on goal in the period, while Luverne added 12 more.

The Tigers took another 10 shots on goal in the third and final period, but none of them found their mark. The Cardinals took another 10 shots on goal as well, but one of them hit the back of the net.

Rachel Doppelhammer started in the net for Albert Lea and saved a total of 26 shots.

Albert Lea drops to 7-8-1 on the season and will be back on the ice Saturday when they host Red Wing.