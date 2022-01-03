A.L. wrestling team places 12th in tournament

Albert Lea Area wrestling placed 12th out of 65 teams at this year’s Rumble on the Red tournament in Fargo, North Dakota. The Tigers had two place-winners in the varsity bracket, one place winner in the girls division, and one in the JV bracket.

Sophomore Michael Olson was the tournament champion at 106 pounds. He is the fourth Albert Lea wrestler to win the tournament since 2018 and the fifth Albert Lea wrestler to ever take home the title, according to head coach Paul Durbahn.

Senior Cameron Davis took home fourth place at 138 pounds, going 6-2 on the weekend. He lost his pigtail (prelim) match Wednesday morning and rattled off six straight wins before falling in the third place medal match.

Seventh-grader Maggie Olson placed third in the girls 100-pound weight class. She’s Albert Lea’s first-ever female wrestler to place at the tournament.

Seventh-grader Ryan Collins placed sixth in the junior varsity 106-pound bracket.

Full team results (varsity)

2021 Rumble on the Red – Varsity Results for Albert Lea Area

106

Michael Olson (15-3) placed 1st and scored 31.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) 15-3 won by fall over Aidan Dahmus (Dickinson) 7-10 (Fall 3:09)

Champ. Round 2 – Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) 15-3 won by fall over Isaac Rodriguez (Jackson County Central) 13-6 (Fall 3:12)

Quarterfinal – Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) 15-3 won by major decision over Corbin Zent (Rapid City Stevens) 14-5 (MD 15-3)

Semifinal – Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) 15-3 won by major decision over Koltyn Grebel (Valley City) 22-2 (MD 17-5)

1st Place Match – Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) 15-3 won by tech fall over Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy) 19-1 (TF-1.5 5:30 (20-5))

120

Brody Ignaszewski (12-7) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) 12-7 won by decision over Ike Boekleman (Watford City) 17-8 (Dec 12-6)

Champ. Round 2 – Victor Franco (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 16-2 won by decision over Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) 12-7 (Dec 4-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) 12-7 won by fall over Ethan Kuntz (Bismarck Century) 6-16 (Fall 3:22)

Cons. Round 3 – Grant Marr (Forest Lake) 7-2 won by decision over Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) 12-7 (Dec 3-0)

126

Nick Korman (10-8) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.

Prelim – Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) 10-8 won by fall over Sam Schlepuetz (Jamestown) 9-7 (Fall 1:07)

Champ. Round 1 – Lincoln Vick (Waconia) 12-5 won by major decision over Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) 10-8 (MD 11-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) 10-8 won by decision over Elijah Wald (Wayzata) 8-7 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Bo Bokman (Faribault) 15-2 won by decision over Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) 10-8 (Dec 6-5)

132

Aivin Wasmoen (7-8) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cole Irwin (West Fargo) 12-7 won by decision over Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea Area) 7-8 (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea Area) 7-8 won by major decision over Cole Herrmann (New Prague) 2-3 (MD 13-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Elliott Viland (Faribault) 11-4 won by decision over Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea Area) 7-8 (Dec 6-2)

138

Cameron Davis (15-6) placed 4th and scored 21.0 team points.

Prelim – Thomas Freking (Jackson County Central) 16-4 won by decision over Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) 15-6 (Dec 3-2)

Prelim – Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) 15-6 won by major decision over Kenny Erickson (Aitkin) 4-6 (MD 13-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) 15-6 won by fall over Isaiah Carruth (Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm) 9-6 (Fall 1:49)

Cons. Round 2 – Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) 15-6 won by major decision over Jacob McCormick (Rapid City Stevens) 14-8 (MD 10-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) 15-6 won by major decision over John Richter (Bismarck St Mary`s) 18-7 (MD 18-6)

Cons. Round 4 – Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) 15-6 won by decision over Marcus Johnson (West Fargo Sheyenne) 15-3 (Dec 11-6)

Cons. Round 5 – Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) 15-6 won by decision over Brecken Lura (Carrington) 26-6 (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Semi – Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) 15-6 won by medical forfeit over Charley Elwood (Medford) 9-3 (M. For.)

3rd Place Match – Marshall Larson (Aitkin) 16-3 won by decision over Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) 15-6 (Dec 6-4)

145

Carter Miller (6-8) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brett Schiefelbein (Kimball Area) 8-4 won by fall over Carter Miller (Albert Lea Area) 6-8 (Fall 1:45)

Cons. Round 1 – Carter Miller (Albert Lea Area) 6-8 won by decision over Carter Berggren (Prior Lake) 3-7 (Dec 9-8)

Cons. Round 2 – Dylan Withers (Jackson County Central) 14-6 won by fall over Carter Miller (Albert Lea Area) 6-8 (Fall 1:56)

152

Triton Cox (5-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Prelim – Jax Gums (Bismarck Century) 9-10 won by decision over Triton Cox (Albert Lea Area) 5-8 (Dec 13-7)

Prelim – Logan Kuseske (Kimball Area) 9-4 won by fall over Triton Cox (Albert Lea Area) 5-8 (Fall 5:12)

160

Mason Drescher (2-6) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Reubens Swanson (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) 18-3 won by fall over Mason Drescher (Albert Lea Area) 2-6 (Fall 1:15)

Cons. Round 1 – Mason Drescher (Albert Lea Area) 2-6 won by fall over Adam Vigness (Bismarck Century) 6-13 (Fall 3:18)

Cons. Round 2 – Cody Wienen (Thief River Falls) 6-3 won by fall over Mason Drescher (Albert Lea Area) 2-6 (Fall 1:20)

170

Blake Braun (1-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Prelim – Jackson Walters (Jamestown) 11-3 won by decision over Blake Braun (Albert Lea Area) 1-2 (Dec 4-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Jordan Summers (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 15-4 won by major decision over Blake Braun (Albert Lea Area) 1-2 (MD 11-0)

182

Kadin Indrelie (11-5) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea Area) 11-5 won by fall over Josiah Peterson (Foley) 13-4 (Fall 2:41)

Champ. Round 2 – Brian Ramos (Perham) 20-1 won by fall over Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea Area) 11-5 (Fall 1:10)

Cons. Round 2 – Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea Area) 11-5 won in sudden victory – 1 over Dylan Heiderscheidt (Medford) 5-3 (SV-1 8-6)

Cons. Round 3 – Collin Boese (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) 11-4 won by decision over Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea Area) 11-5 (Dec 7-1)

195

Adam Semple (1-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Chance Gries (Bismarck Century) 21-6 won by fall over Adam Semple (Albert Lea Area) 1-6 (Fall 2:12)

Cons. Round 1 – Jackson Melvin (Dickinson) 9-10 won by fall over Adam Semple (Albert Lea Area) 1-6 (Fall 2:21)