ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD

January 4, 2022

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Members present: Commissioners Shoff, Belshan, Edwin, Forman and Herman. The County Administrator opened the meeting and requested nominations for Chairman in 2022. Commissioner Christopher Shoff was the only nomination. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-001 Naming the 2022 Board Chairman RESOLVED, naming Commissioner Christopher Shoff as Freeborn County Board Chairman in 2022. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-002 Naming the 2022 Board Vice-Chairman RESOLVED, naming Commissioner Ted Herman as Freeborn County Board Vice-Chairman in 2022. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Forman offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda as presented. Motion seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-003 Establishing Parliamentary Authority RESOLVED, to adopt Robert’s Rules of Order Newly Revised as the Parliamentary Authority of Order for 2022. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22–004 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A) 1) Approval of the December 21, 2021 and December 30, 2021 minutes. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates. Chairman Shoff asked if there was any public comment and there was none. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-005 Authorizing Banks. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-006 Change Fund / Impress Cash Fund. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-007 Absentee, UOCAVA and Mail Ballot Board Establishment. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-008 Approving the Transfer of Cash Balance. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-009 Freeborn County Crop Damage Rate for 2022 – Standing Crop Freeborn County Drainage Ditches. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-010 Freeborn County Crop Damage Rate for 2022 – Not Planted Freeborn County Drainage Ditches. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-011 2022 Renewal of Legal Services with Rinke Noonan to Provide Legal Counsel to the Freeborn County Drainage Authority. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-012 Accepting the Resignation of Glen Strom. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-013 Permission to Fill the Freeborn County Patrol Deputy Position. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-014 Approval to Create and Fill an Office Support Specialist Position in the County Attorney’s Office. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-015 Setting 2022 Board Meeting Dates and Times. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-016 Appointing the Official Freeborn County Newspaper for 2022. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-017 Allow Payment of Certain Incidental Expenses Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-018 Approving Contract with David Claussen for Ditch Inspector Services. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-019 Approving Contract with Cody Fox for Ditch Inspector Services. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following: RESOLUTION No. 22-020 Approval of Claims Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 9:24 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. By: Christopher N. Shoff, Chair. Attest: Thomas Jensen, Clerk/Administrator.