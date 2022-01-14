Albert Lea area under winter storm warning

A winter storm warning is in effect for Freeborn, Faribault and Waseca counties as snow has begun falling in the area.

These areas are forecasted to receive 6 to 10 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather agency has issued a winter weather advisory for Steele and Mower counties, and those counties are likely to see 2 to 5 inches of snow.

The heaviest snowfall rates are expected from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. with rates of at least one-half an inch per hour possible. Snowfall is expected to wrap up this evening and exit the area by midnight.

The Weather Service advises people to take precautions while driving as travel will be impacted by the storm.

Snow will lead to slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. People are advised to slow down and allow extra time to reach their destination.

