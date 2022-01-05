Albert Lea CVB wraps up three-week pet supply drive

The Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau recently wrapped up a three-week pet supply drive to benefit the Freeborn County Humane Society. The drive was in response to an article in the Albert Lea Tribune newspaper where they spelled out the challenges the shelter was facing with a “full-house,” supply needs and volunteer shortages, a press release stated.

The drive began at the CVB office with a goal of filling three large boxes of cat/dog food, treats, cat litter and cleaning supplies. People could stop in at their convenience and drop off supplies. On Dec. 3 there were large, costumed characters outside in front of the CVB greeting people and offering drive-up donation service.

At the end of the first week, one full box of supplies and a few cash donations had been given. The second week was a little slower, but by the end of the third week, it was only a half a box away from meeting the goal.

The event culminated with a grand finale celebration at Edgewater Bay Pavilion featuring music from “The DJ” Dalton Janssen, hot food from The Yankee Catering, fresh baked goodies from BG’s Sweet Treats and several drawings to give away door prizes sponsored by Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, Daisy Blue, Freeborn County Humane Society, The Pet Authority, Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce, The Seed House and Homestead Boutique. Another full box of supplies and some monetary donations were given at that event.

In the end, the “Fur Baby Fun-Raiser” Pet Supply Drive collected over 300 pounds of dry cat food, over 200 pounds of dry dog food, 18 pounds of peanut butter, a dozen large containers of cat litter, seven litter pans, almost 20 containers of cat/dog treats, almost 400 trash bags, 40 double-sized rolls of paper towels, 33 large bottles of laundry soap, dish soap and spic and span cleaner, a pile of cat/dog toys, two brooms with dustpans and over $1,000 in cash and check donations.

Talk is already underway for another event in 2022 with hopes of a bigger grand finale event that will be downtown, outside, during the warmer months.